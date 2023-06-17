Buccaneers Rumors: Mike Evans Begins Contract Talks; Mutual Willingness to Reach Deal

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

As Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans enters the final year of his contract, there's reportedly a likelihood that he isn't going anywhere.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, negotiations for Evans to sign a third contract with the Bucs "have already begun, and there is a willingness on both sides to get something done this summer."

"Mike loves Tampa," Evans' agent Deryk Gilmore said. "I know the feeling is mutual. His production is the best of all the guys out there. ... The Bucs' ownership has to love that Mike isn't even an off-the-field conversation but an on-the-field terror. I've got to think they would like to lock him up to a third deal."

Evans is set to count for a $23.7 million cap hit this season, per Stroud. He had restructured his deal in the past to provide Tampa Bay with more salary cap space, an effort that is appreciated by the organization just as much as his contributions on the field.

"His unselfishness," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said when asked what stood out most about Evans. "He's willing to go in there and block, he's willing to run the short routes, the deep routes, he's willing to pick for people when he gets a chance. His unselfishness and his competitiveness."

Stroud noted that Evans is likely to receive a contract extension comparable to the one Davante Adams signed with the Las Vegas Raiders for five years and $140 million with $65.67 million guaranteed.

Entering his 10th NFL season, Evans holds nearly every Buccaneers franchise receiving record with career numbers of 683 receptions, 10,425 yards and 81 touchdowns. He's the only player in NFL history to begin his career with nine straight 1,000-yard seasons.

"Obviously, he's talented," Bowles said. "He's a heck of a pro and competitor. When you stay with one team and you put up those type of numbers, that says a lot about you from a character standpoint and a talent standpoint. He continues to do it."