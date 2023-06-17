US Open Golf 2023: Saturday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

0 of 3

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The 2023 US Open leaderboard features everything a golf fan could want in terms of major tournament storylines.

Rickie Fowler, who has long been one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, is the sentimental favorite as he carries the lead into Saturday.

Fowler experienced injuries and bad form over the last few years, but now he is back in major contention and is after his first major.

Rory McIlroy sits two shots back of Fowler. He is in search of his first major crown since 2014.

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler are the other previous major winners lurking in the top 10.

Then there's also rising stars like Wyndham Clark and Sam Bennett and longtime PGA Tour veteran Harris English in the mix

All of those storylines should set up a fascinating third round at Los Angeles Country Club. Television coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.