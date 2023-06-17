US Open Golf 2023: Saturday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

US Open Golf 2023: Saturday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, MoreJune 17, 2023
The 2023 US Open leaderboard features everything a golf fan could want in terms of major tournament storylines.
Rickie Fowler, who has long been one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, is the sentimental favorite as he carries the lead into Saturday.
Fowler experienced injuries and bad form over the last few years, but now he is back in major contention and is after his first major.
Rory McIlroy sits two shots back of Fowler. He is in search of his first major crown since 2014.
Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler are the other previous major winners lurking in the top 10.
Then there's also rising stars like Wyndham Clark and Sam Bennett and longtime PGA Tour veteran Harris English in the mix
All of those storylines should set up a fascinating third round at Los Angeles Country Club. Television coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Saturday Notable Tee Times
12:44 p.m. ET: Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm
12:55 p.m. ET: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry
2:17 p.m. ET: Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia
3:34 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka
4:12 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau
5:07 p.m. ET: Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy
5:18 p.m. ET: Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano
5:29 p.m. ET: Justin Suh, Brian Harman
5:45 p.m. ET: Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau
5:56 p.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler
6:07 p.m. ET: Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee
6:18 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Harris English
6:29 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
6:40 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler
The full list of Saturday tee times can be found here on PGATour.com.
Rickie Fowler Looking to Cash in on Tremendous Form
Fowler enters Saturday with a tie for the US Open 36-hole scoring record.
On Thursday, Fowler tied the lowest round ever in a major tournament by firing an eight-under 62. Xander Schauffele shared in that achievement with Fowler.
Martin Kaymer in 2014 was the only other golfer to get through a US Open course in 130 strokes through two rounds. Kaymer finished at nine-under at Pinehurst, an event Fowler landed in a tie for second.
Fowler has loads of experience of playing close to the lead at majors, but rarely has he been in the leading position as the most dominant player of the tournament.
The 34-year-old produced a birdie on half of the 36 holes he played at Los Angeles Country Club.
Fowler has to avoid some of the mistakes he made on Friday in order for the birdies to count more on the weekend. He carded six bogeys in addition to his eight second-round birdies.
Fowler is already in tremendous shape to land his second top-10 major finish since 2020, and if he continues to look like the constant contender from early in his career, he could finally come away with his first major crown.
Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark Lead Chasing Pack
McIlroy has not been the biggest story this week because of Fowler, but his position two shots back of the lead is notable.
The four-time major champion has a tournament record that few can match since his last major win at the 2014 PGA Championship.
McIlroy produced 18 top-10 finishes and nine top-five placings in the last nine years in search of his elusive fifth major crown.
The 34-year-old's quest to end his major drought is the biggest non-Fowler story going into Saturday. He could make up the two-shot difference on one hole depending on how tough the course plays.
Clark sits between Fowler and McIlroy on the leaderboard. The 29-year-old, who beat out Schauffele to win the Wells Fargo Championship in May, has not finished above 75th in his six major starts.
Clark could fall through the trap door that many other golfers unfamiliar with the top of major leaderboards have and not be a contender by the time the third round ends.
It should help Clark that he is in the final pairing with Fowler and not intimidated by McIlroy and the slew of previous major champions. He just needs to stay consistent to be alive on Sunday.
Speaking of those previous major champions. Scheffler, Johnson and Smith are all within six strokes of the lead. A low round early on Saturday afternoon from any one of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa or Brooks Koepka could make the competition even more fascinating than it already is.