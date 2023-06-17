Lakers Rumors: Damian Lillard, Trae Young Trades 'Discussed Internally,' but Unlikely

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a point guard, but the best options might be too pricey for a team with $87.5 million committed to LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season.

Potential trades for the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young have been "discussed internally" by the Lakers, but "appear nothing more than a pipe dream given the current asking prices for stars on the trade market," The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported Friday.

D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder could become unrestricted free agents this summer, leaving Los Angeles in need of additional point guard depth. Russell could become part of a sign-and-trade deal for the Lakers, Buha reported in May.

This is not the first time Lillard's name has been tied to the Lakers. In 2021, LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to recruit Lillard to Los Angeles, The Ringer's Logan Murdock reported. Lillard decided to stick with Portland.

When the Blazers missed the playoffs for the second season in a row this spring, Lillard's answers about his future in Portland became slightly more critical.

"I want to have an opportunity to win in Portland… We got an opportunity, asset-wise, to build a team that can compete. If we can't do that… then it's a separate conversation we would have to have," Lillard said on June 6 on The Last Stand podcast (h/t Basketball Network.)

Lillard is signed on for next season at $45.64 million, a contract that would be difficult to fit in under the Lakers' cap given the multiple free agents the team has yet to decide on this offseason. The bigger issue for Los Angeles, however, might be what the Blazers would want in return. The Lakers' limited trade assets have been a problem for the team for the last several seasons.

Rumors surrounding Young and Los Angeles similarly popped up when the Hawks star sat courtside for a Lakers-Warriors game in May, but Young later dismissed the significance of his appearance at the contest.

Now reports that the Hawks are willing to move anyone this offseason—including potentially even Young, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported in April—mean Young's name is once more being listed alongside James' and Davis'. Young will cost around $40 million against the cap next season. He may be less developed as an overall player than Lillard, but is younger and signed to a longer contract.

In the end, however, the Lakers will run into the same obstacle with acquiring Young as they would Lillard. This team might not have the future assets to win bidding wars for star players.

Los Angeles might need to turn to the 2023 NBA draft to find a solution to their point guard problem.