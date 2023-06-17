Lakers, Chris Paul Are an Obvious Fit amid NBA Trade Rumors

0 of 3

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are having trouble trading away Chris Paul, and that could be great news for the Los Angeles Lakers.



While the Suns can—and probably will—take this down to the wire before Paul's $30.8 million salary for the 2023-24 NBA season fully guarantees on June 28, so far it's been slow going on the trade market. Phoenix likely needs to incentivize someone to take Paul off its hands, but that's a challenge when the franchise depleted its draft capital in the Kevin Durant trade.



The Suns' pick shortage "has certainly dampened the Suns' efforts" to move Paul, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, and with the clock ticking toward Paul's guarantee date, Phoenix could conceivably wind up waiving him before that happens.



That could be the best-case scenario for L.A. If Paul gets waived, the Lakers would have "strong interest" in adding him, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. Paul might be pleased if it plays out that way, too, as the Point God "would prefer to play in a contending environment," per Fischer.



It's too early to tell how this will play out, but it's not too early to say Paul and the Purple and Gold could be perfect for one another.

