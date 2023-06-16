NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors 'Getting Calls' on Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Mike Dunleavy Jr. isn't having any settling in period as the new general manager of the Golden State Warriors. Promoted to the top job Friday with Bob Myers stepping down from his post, the former NBA veteran has several big decisions for the franchise's pivotal offseason.

As part of his baptism by fire, Dunleavy and the rest of the Warriors front office have already been receiving calls about potential trades for Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole, according to ESPN's Marc Spears on NBA Today.

"Golden State is also getting calls on Kuminga, they're getting calls on Jordan Poole," Spears reported. "They have the 19th pick in next week's draft. So Mike Dunleavy Jr. isn't getting no training wheels going into this job."

The two young talents were a part of Golden State's championship team in 2022.

Kuminga and Poole have both been key pieces of the Warriors' two-timeline plan in which the franchise tried to develop some of their younger, talented players while also keeping the veteran core intact and competing.

However, if this past season proved anything, it's that the organization would be better served trying to maximize Stephen Curry's championship window while the former two-time MVP is still playing the best basketball of his life.

And if they're going to do that, it may mean going out and acquiring a more consistent and proven star to join the fold of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

That acquisition would more than likely come at the cost of one or possibly two of their young talents, Poole and Kuminga included.

It was reported earlier in in the offseason that the organization was shopping Kuminga around to possibly get a higher draft pick, potentially leverage for getting a bigger star to go to the bay area.

Golden State has the No. 19 pick in the draft.

And while most recent reports say that the Warriors aren't shopping Poole around in any trade talks, all that can change if the right bidder comes calling.

Both Poole and Kuminga struggled in 2023, despite showing major flashes of potential and brilliance throughout the season.

Poole, was handed a massive, four-year, $128 million deal last offseason after being a major contributor on a championship team. However, he had a real rough time in the 2023 postseason as his minutes dwindled amid struggles on both ends of the floor.

He had a few rough shooting nights and some of the more unrefined parts of his game came to the forefront in the playoffs, especially his propensity to turn the ball over.

As for Kuminga, he's never really gotten a firm hold on the rotation and really saw his role cut down in the postseason, playing just over six minutes a game and not having much of an impact.

"It's tough going through this season and being in (the game) most of the time and then things just flip out of nowhere without you knowing what's going on," Kuminga told The San Francisco Chronicle in May. " ... It's still tough to lock in every single time. It's still tough to smile every single time."