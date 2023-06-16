Chris Paul Rumors: Lakers Would Have 'Strong Interest' If Suns Waive or Stretch PG

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a play for Chris Paul if the 12-time All-Star becomes a free agent this summer.

Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers would have "strong interest" in adding Paul if he gets waived or his contract gets stretched by the Phoenix Suns.

There has been a lot of mixed messaging about Paul's future in Phoenix since the end of the 2022-23 season.

B/R's Chris Haynes reported on June 7 the Suns informed Paul he was going to be waived.Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Suns were various options that include "a trade, waiving and stretching his contract over multiple years, or waiving and potentially re-resigning him in free agency."

Paul told reporters on June 15 he "absolutely" wants to remain in Phoenix. His contract includes a partial guarantee of $15.8 million that becomes a fully-guaranteed $30.8 million if he's on the roster on June 28.

It's not a surprise the Lakers could have serious interest in Paul if he becomes available. Point guard was an issue for them in the playoffs. D'Angelo Russell was moved to the bench for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets due to his struggles in the series.

Russell and Dennis Schröder, who started Game 4 vs. the Nuggets, are set to become free agents this summer.

Los Angeles has been trying to find a playmaking point guard who is capable of taking some of the pressure off LeBron James. Russell Westbrook was supposed to fill that role, but he struggled to fit in with the roster over two seasons before being traded to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 9.

Paul is still capable of running an offense at this stage of his career. He averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game for the Suns last season.

But there are significant risks if a team expects Paul to be an impact player for the 2023-24 season. The 38-year-old has played 65 or fewer games in five of the past seven seasons. He missed the Suns' last four playoff games against the Nuggets in the second round due to a groin strain.

The Lakers may not have a lot of avenues to drastically improve their roster this summer, especially with Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura set to become restricted free agents.

If Paul gets waived or stretched by the Suns, it may not require a large financial investment from a playoff-caliber team like the Lakers to sign him if they offer him a chance to win an NBA title.