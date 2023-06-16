Report: SDSU Informs Mountain West of Plan to Leave Conference amid Pac-12 Rumors

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

San Diego State University president Adela de la Torre sent a written notice to the Mountain West Conference on Tuesday that it "intends to resign" from the league.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the news on Friday. He also relayed that SDSU later clarified in a "terse" back-and-forth with the Mountain West that the letter was "not the official notice of resignation."

Stewart Mandel, Nicole Auerbach and Chris Vannini of The Athletic confirmed the SDSU news and explained further logistics behind the university's letter, which also included a request for a one-month extension before giving an official letter of resignation.

In essence, SDSU has until June 30 to officially resign in time to leave in 2024. The exit fee would double from around $17 million to around $34 million if the school doesn't meet that deadline. A source told The Athletic that it's unclear why the MWC would agree to the extension request.

As The Athletic noted, SDSU's notice is in anticipation of a move to a Power Five conference "that's widely assumed to be the Pac-12."

A source told Thamel the conference doesn't have an official offer from the Pac-12 to join at this time. Thamel also added that the timeline for an invitation "has been linked to either the Pac-12's television deal or the departure of a Pac-12 member."

Should the Pac-12 not have a deal done by June 30, then SDSU will explore all of its options. The school has also reportedly spoke with the Big 12 about a move as part of the league's realignment, but "neither side has prioritized each other to this point," per sources to Thamel.

The Aztecs' potential move comes a few months after the men's basketball team reached the national championship game for the first time in school history.

SDSU also asked the Mountain West to consider a four-year installment plan for the exit fee amid the school generating an estimated $10 million from NCAA units for the conference after the March Madness run, per Thamel. SDSU would not see any of that money if it leaves.

SDSU has called the Mountain West home since the league's inception in 1999.