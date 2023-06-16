Report: Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw Could Miss Start of 2023-24 Season with Foot Injury

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star class of 2023 center committed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky, has suffered a foot injury that may keep him out for the beginning of this upcoming season.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided more news.

The 7'0", 210-pound Bradshaw is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect and the best center among the 2023 group in 247Sports' composite rankings. He received 16 offers and made visits to LSU, Oklahoma State and Louisville before committing to Kentucky.

The ex-Camden High School (New Jersey) star and McDonald's All-American signed his letter of intent last November. He then went on to star for Camden this year, averaging 12 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Camden finished the year ranked as MaxPreps' No. 4 ranked team in the United States.

Now Bradshaw is part of a superstar class that could end up being one of the best in head coach John Calipari's era.

Teammate and combo guard DJ Wagner is headed to UK, and the same goes for fellow 5-stars in small forward Justin Edwards and point guard Robert Dillingham. UK is ranked as the No. 1 class in 2023.

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein provided a scouting report in July 2022 a and closed as follows:

"Long-term, his upside is as a 7-footer who can stretch the floor vertically and to the arc, be a rim-runner, and versatile defender who both protects the rim and can move his feet on the perimeter. While that's a best scenario, it isn't in the range of possible outcomes for most bigs in the class."

Unfortunately, the start of Bradshaw's collegiate career may be delayed, but he still has tremendous potential in school and at the pro level too.