NBA Rumors: Hornets Not Interested in Trading No. 2 Pick amid Zion Williamson Buzz

There has been speculation that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in acquiring Zion Williamson from the New Orleans Pelicans this summer, but the franchise may not be interested in facilitating a deal involving the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft to make that happen.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Hornets do not appear to be interested in moving the second overall selection in the draft.

Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast, via RealGM:

"I don't remember being this much potential picks in the top 10 openly available. I haven't heard Charlotte is interested in trading. We know Portland is interested in trading. Obviously Houston has been out there. Detroit has been out there. The Magic have the six and 11th picks; they want to package and move up if they can. I doubt they'll be able to, but they're interested.

"Indiana has been talking to people about the seventh pick. I've been told they've been trying get wing players. They've been trying to move out of the seventh pick to get a high wing player now. They might be able to if they're motivated enough.

"Washington is at eight. We have no idea what Washington is going to do."

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is essentially out of the question with the No. 2 overall pick, but the Pelicans are reportedly very interested in Scoot Henderson, who could be picked right after the San Antonio Spurs select Wembanyama first overall.

Without moving up in the draft, the Pelicans, which own the 14th overall pick, most likely will not have a shot at Henderson.

Swapping the No. 2 overall pick for Williamson once would have been viewed as a steal, but given his injury history, such a move likely wouldn't be worth it for Charlotte.

Williamson, selected by the Pelicans first overall in 2019, has never played a full NBA season due to injuries.

The Duke product missed much of his 2019-20 rookie season with a torn meniscus in his right knee. He went on to appear in 61 games during the 2020-21 season but still dealt with a number of ailments, including a fractured thumb.

Williamson then missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a fractured foot and was limited to 29 games during the 2022-23 season. He also did not suit up for the Pelicans in the playoffs due to a hamstring strain.

When healthy, Williamson is undeniably one of the best players on the court. He averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 2022-23 while shooting 60.8 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep.

There could be upside in the Hornets swapping the No. 2 pick for Williamson, but that's only if the two-time All-Star can stay healthy, and there's no guarantee that happens.

Charlotte will likely get a player at No. 2 overall that can make an impact and stay on the court, so it's no surprise the franchise is likely to stand pat with the second pick.