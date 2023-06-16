NBPA: Grizzlies' Ja Morant's 25-Game Suspension 'Excessive and Inappropriate'

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The National Basketball Players Association disagrees with the league's decision to suspend Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season stemming from him brandishing a gun on an Instagram Live video.

In a statement from the NBPA, executive director Tamika Tremaglio called the suspension "excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons including the facts involved in this particular incident" and the union "will explore with Ja all options and next steps."

The NBA announced Morant's suspension on Friday, adding he will "be required to meet certain conditions before he returns to play and will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the course of his suspension."

Morant was seen flashing a gun in an Instagram Live video from May 13 when he was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with at least two other people.

The incident came almost two months to the day the NBA suspended Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. The eight-game ban stemmed from him posting an Instagram Live video in which he was seen holding a handgun while inside a Denver-area nightclub.

In a statement released on May 16, Morant said he took "full accountability for my actions.":

The NBA cited Morant's statement in its suspension announcement. The league also noted he "made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined."

Morant issued a statement after his suspension was announced:

"I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera -- who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me -- I'm sorry for the harm I've done. To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise.

"I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I'm also going to be training so that I'm ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."

Per The Athletic's Mark Puleo, Morant's 25-game suspension is tied for the ninth-longest in NBA history.

It's the second suspension of at least 25 games given out by the league in the past two months. Miles Bridges was banned 30 games in April stemming from a felony domestic violence charge for which he pleaded no contest.

Morant just finished his fourth season in the NBA with the Grizzlies. The team has made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons but has lost in the first round twice during that span.