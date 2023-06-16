Nets Rumors: Cam Johnson 'Prominent' on Pistons' List of NBA Free-Agent Targets

Elsa/Getty Images

As the Detroit Pistons look to fill out their roster around Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, the front office is keeping an eye on Cameron Johnson leading up to the start of free agency.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, Johnson is a "prominent (and rising)" target on the Pistons' list of free-agent options in part because of his connection with new head coach Monty Williams.

Stein did note the Brooklyn Nets are "quietly expressing confidence" Johnson will re-sign with them, or at least that they "will match any external offer they need to match to keep him."

"Stay tuned to see if that leads to a salary-dumping move or two from Brooklyn to create additional payroll flexibility," Stein wrote. "Dorian Finney-Smith, acquired from Dallas in February in the Kyrie Irving trade, remains a prime trade candidate."

The Nets acquired Johnson from the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 9 as part of the Kevin Durant trade. He made 25 starts after the trade, averaging 16.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Johnson is a restricted free agent this summer and could be in line for a lucrative contract thanks to his three-point shooting ability.

In April, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto spoke to six executives across the NBA who estimated Johnson will sign a deal in the range of $90 million over four years.

Scotto noted the Houston Rockets are one of several teams expected to have interest in Johnson. The North Carolina alum made it sound like he was expecting to be back with the Nets after their first-round playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers:

"It's been a crazy season. I can't tell you that enough. Tried to merge basically three teams into one starting lineup in February. And that presents a unique set of challenges. And we tried to fight through them, I think we did and I'm proud of the group for doing them and sticking together. There was no friction. Everybody did their best to be on the same page. I'm proud of the group for that and I think (Jacque Vaughn) is too. It's setting the foundation for what we can build."

Williams was Johnson's head coach for his entire tenure in Phoenix. Detroit hired Williams as its new head coach by giving him a historic six-year, $78.5 million deal to replace Dwane Casey.

The Pistons had the NBA's worst record last season (17-65). Cunningham only appeared in 12 games due to a shin injury that required season-ending surgery in December.

Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft, had a solid rookie season with 16.3 points and 5.2 assists per game in 74 appearances for the Pistons.

Johnson was an older draft pick in 2019 (23) when the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him at No. 11 overall before trading his rights to the Suns. He's been a terrific shooter with a 39.3 percent success rate from three-point range in 225 career games.