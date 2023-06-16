UFC's Israel Adesanya Open to WWE; Ricochet Taunts Will Ospreay; Bobby Lashley Rumors

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Adesanya Interested in WWE "One-Off"

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is a longtime WWE fan, and he is open to the possibility of working with WWE in the future.

During an appearance on Adam's Apple on YouTube (h/t WrestlingInc's Ella Jay), Adesanya said he would have interest in a short stint with WWE but doesn't see himself doing anything long-term with the company:

"[WWE] was family time back in the day. I'll do [a] one-off," Adesanya said. "I love the WWE–WWF back in the day. That was my era, the Attitude Era, but for me, it's not going to be a staple thing because I like to be the writer to my own story."

The 33-year-old Adesanya is one of the UFC's top stars by virtue of his two middleweight title reigns and career professional MMA record of 24-2 with 16 wins by way of knockout.

Adesanya lost for only the second time in his career at UFC 281 in November when he fell to Alex Pereira, but he got revenge five months later in a rematch, beating Pereira by second-round knockout to win back the UFC middleweight title.

Having a combat sports athlete of Adesanya's caliber as part of the product could be huge for WWE in terms of generating crossover interest from UFC fans, and it is something that has worked for the promotion in the past.

Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler and Ken Shamrock are a few of the performers who have had success in WWE after fighting in the UFC, plus Brock Lesnar started in WWE, went to the UFC to become heavyweight champion and returned to WWE as arguably its top star.

With UFC owner Endeavor agreeing to buy 51 percent of WWE, the two promotions will be heavily linked for many years to come, perhaps creating an even easier avenue for stars to cross over.

Because of that and Adesanya's fandom, it seems likely that he will make at least one appearance for WWE at some point, even if he doesn't want to be a full-time performer.

WWE's Ricochet Taunts NJPW's Will Ospreay

WWE Superstar Ricochet took a shot at one of his old New Japan Pro-Wrestling rivals in Will Ospreay this week.

Appearing on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling (h/t WrestlingInc's Nick Miller), Ricochet was asked about the recent online banter between Ospreay and WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins regarding a potential title match at WWE Money in the Bank in London on July 1.

Ricochet doubted that Ospreay vs. Rollins would happen and then had some strong words for the former IWGP world heavyweight champion:

"I don't necessarily think Will's just going to show up at the O2, and honestly Seth's got a lot to worry about on this side. As cute and cheeky as it is, Seth's got a lot more to worry about on his plate right now than a 'Forbidden Door' match, or whatever you want to call it. ...

"Will, shut up. I'll slap you in the face, too, Will. Shut up."

Ospreay and Rollins had a war of words on Twitter a few years ago, but their recent exchanges regarding a possible dream match were a bit more playful:

Although fans would undoubtedly love to see the match happen, it seems unlikely due to New Japan's working relationship with WWE's chief rival in AEW.

In fact, Ospreay is scheduled for a huge match against an AEW wrestler in the near future, as he will challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in Toronto on June 25.

It also stands to reason that Ospreay could be part of AEW's All In card on Aug. 27 since it is taking place in his home country of England at Wembley Stadium.

Ricochet and Ospreay are considered two of the best high-flyers in the world, and they had their fair share of memorable matches against each other in the past in NJPW and other companies.

Ospreay seems more focused on New Japan and AEW than WWE at the moment, while Ricochet has a huge match on the horizon in his own right, as he will compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in London on July 1.

Lashley Possibly Returning on Friday's SmackDown

Bobby Lashley has not appeared on WWE programming in over a month, but his absence reportedly may come to an end Friday night on SmackDown.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Lashley has been advertised locally for this week's SmackDown, although it isn't clear what his role will be on the show.

Lashley could wrestle a post-show dark match, but appearing on SmackDown is an option as well.

The All Mighty was moved from Raw to SmackDown as part of the WWE draft, but he has only wrestled in two matches on the blue brand since then.

Both matches occurred on the same night, as Lashley won a Triple Threat match against Austin Theory and Sheamus on the May 12 SmackDown before going on to have a singles match against AJ Styles.

Lashley and Styles fought for the right to face Rollins at Night of Champions for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and it was The Phenomenal One who prevailed over Lashley.

As a two-time WWE champion and multi-time United States and intercontinental champion as well, Lashley is among WWE's top stars and one of its most legitimate fighters.

He has all the tools needed to be one of the faces of SmackDown, and Friday could be the start of establishing him as such.

