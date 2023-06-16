NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Blazers Unlikely to Trade No. 3 Pick; Talks Haven't Escalated

Soobum Im/Getty Images

If Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers is tied to their ability to land an impact veteran player in a trade involving the No. 3 overall pick, he might be nearing the end of his time with the franchise.

On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Jonathan Givony said the Blazers would be "making that pick" if the draft were today because they "they haven't had anywhere near" the level of conversation required to get fair value for a selection that high.

ESPN's Zach Lowe added, based on conversations he's had with people around the NBA, there was "almost" universal agreement the value of the No. 3 pick in this year's draft is "more valuable than the average No. 3 pick" in a typical year because of the talent that's expected to be available at that spot.

