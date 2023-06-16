Woj: Deandre Ayton Has 'Lean' Trade Market; Suns 'Have to Be Prepared' For Return

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Trade interest in Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton appears minimal at the moment, meaning that a return could be very likely for a big man who reportedly welcomes the idea of a "fresh start" elsewhere.

"I think the hard part for Phoenix right now is DeAndre Ayton's market is lean," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on the Ryen Russillo Podcast (h/t RealGM Wiretap). "They have to be prepared that they're going to have Deandre Ayton back."

He added: "They've gone through the marketplace and I don't think there is an obvious deal for Deandre Ayton out there."

Ayton averaged 18.0 points on 58.8 percent shooting and 10.0 rebounds per game last year. But he struggled mightily in the second round of the playoffs against the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets to the point where he was benched at the end of games multiple times for backup Jock Landale. He averaged just 10.8 points per game.

After the Suns' season ended, ESPN's Tim MacMahon suggested Ayton could be headed for an exit:

"Sources told ESPN that Ayton's teammates have shared their coach's frustration with what they perceive to be inconsistent effort and aggression from the 7-footer.

"Ayton would be excited about a fresh start with another franchise, sources told ESPN. The Suns are expected to aggressively explore the trade market for him this summer, league sources said."

MacMahon also spoke of a "frayed relationship" between Ayton and since-fired head coach Monty Williams, who benched the big man in Game 7 of the team's Western Conference semifinals loss to the Dallas Mavericks in 2022. Despite that, Ayton re-signed with Phoenix on a four-year, $133 million contract, ending his restricted free agency.

The Suns are now under new leadership in head coach Frank Vogel, so perhaps the fresh start Ayton needs is right there in Phoenix. Ultimately, the former No. 1 pick in the NBA draft's career appears to have hit its ceiling and perhaps gone back down from there. It remains to be seen whether Phoenix or elsewhere will be the place where he realizes his potential.