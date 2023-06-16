5 NHL Teams That Should Take a Chance on Patrick Kane This Offseason

5 NHL Teams That Should Take a Chance on Patrick Kane This OffseasonJune 16, 2023
The final season of Patrick Kane's current contract is not one the future Hall-of-Famer will reflect on with any fondness.
Kane struggled through 2022-23 amid speculation he was nursing a hip injury. After nearly 16 seasons in Chicago, he was shipped by his request to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28 in a three-team deal. However, he was unable to help the Rangers win the Stanley Cup as they were eliminated by the New Jersey Devils from the opening round of the playoffs.
Eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Kane faces an uncertain future. The 34-year-old right winger could miss the start of 2023-24 after undergoing hip resurfacing on June 1. With his best years now behind him, Kane won't be receiving any lucrative contract offers this summer.
That doesn't mean there won't be any interest in Kane. He's only a year removed from a 92-point performance in 2021-22. He's expected to make a full recovery and wants to continue his playing career. There could be clubs willing to take a chance on him next season.
On June 7, TSN's Chris Johnston speculated Kane will take some time during this summer to allow the free-agent market to settle down a bit. That will enable him to make an informed decision on potential destinations. Johnston thinks Kane could be open to a one-year deal or something a little longer.
Kane won't receive offers anywhere near the $10.5 million average annual value of his expiring contract. With next season's salary cap projected to rise by just $1 million, interested clubs could have limited cap room to sign him. Depending on the team, he could be forced to accept a one-year deal for perhaps well under $5 million.
Nevertheless, Kane could be receptive if it's an opportunity to prove his worth with a playoff club. Here is our take on five teams that should give him that opportunity. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Buffalo Sabres
A native of Buffalo, perhaps Kane might be tempted to sign with the Sabres. After years of rebuilding, they're on the cusp of breaking through as a playoff contender in 2023-24. That could make his hometown team an intriguing possibility for Kane as a free agent.
At first glance, the Sabres appear to have no need for an aging right winger, even one with Kane's championship credentials. Alex Tuch enjoyed a career-best 79-point performance in 74 games while rookie wingers Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka showed promise this season. Power-play specialist Victor Olofsson remains under contract for next season.
Tuch, however, has a long injury history and could become sidelined again next season. Quinn and/or Peterka could struggle faced with heightened expectations and increased playing time. On June 12, The Buffalo News' Lance Lysowski reported Olofsson expects to be traded.
Kane could be an affordable short-term insurance addition next season for the Sabres. Depending on their cap space before the start of next season, perhaps a one-year deal between $3 million and $4 million might be enough to bring his wealth of playoff experience and leadership to their roster.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes finished this season with their second-best record (113 points) in franchise history, sitting second in the overall standings. They marched to the Eastern Conference Final but were swept by the Florida Panthers in a stunning upset.
In his season-ending press conference, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell mentioned his club's need to add more scoring. A lack of offensive punch did them in against the Panthers as they managed just six goals in those four games.
With $24.1 million in projected cap space and 17 active roster players under contract for 2023-24, the Hurricanes have room to add a veteran scorer on an affordable short-term contract. On June 2, The Athletic's Eric Duhatschek suggested Kane could be a good fit in Carolina.
The Hurricanes must re-sign or replace free-agent goaltenders Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta as well as add some size and grit to add to their forwards line. Still, if Kane would accept an affordable one-year contract, a strong showing in Carolina could lead to a Cup run next spring and a more lucrative deal in next summer's free-agent market.
Colorado Avalanche
Last July, Colorado Hockey Now cited Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman speculating over whether the Avalanche might attempt to acquire Kane. Friedman noted they looked into acquiring Kane leading up to the 2022 trade deadline but nothing came of it.
Perhaps the Avalanche revisit their previous interest in Kane as a free agent. With left wing Gabriel Landeskog out for next season recovering from knee surgery, they'll have $19.6 million in projected cap space with 13 roster players under contract.
Valeri Nichushkin's uncertain future could also be a factor. On June 12, The Hockey News' Colleen Flynn reported that the NHL won't be investigating an off-ice incident in Seattle involving Nichushkin during their playoff series with the Kraken. While he's cleared to play next season, Flynn wonders if his personal issues could keep him out of their lineup.
If Nichushkin is out for next season, Kane could become a cost-effective replacement. While he won't replace Nichushkin's size, versatility and two-way play, he would provide them with a big boost to their scoring punch on the second line.
New York Rangers
Lacking experienced scoring punch at right wing, the New York Rangers loaded up before the March trade deadline. Before the March trade deadline, they acquired Kane and winger Vladimir Tarasenko. However, they weren't enough to prevent the Blueshirts from getting bounced from the first round.
With just $11.8 million in projected cap space and restricted free agents K'Andre Miller and Alexis Lafrenière due for raises, the Rangers can't afford to make any expensive forays into this summer's UFA market. Nevertheless, they still need to address their ongoing need for scoring punch at right wing.
If the Rangers can find a suitable option for an affordable price, it could bolster their chances for a Stanley Cup run next spring. That could make Kane a worthwhile option to bring back for another shot once he's fully recovered from his hip procedure. Kane will probably start the season on long-term injured reserve, which may make a reunion easier in New York since his salary won't count against the salary cap until he returns to the lineup.
The Rangers could prefer Kane accept a one-year deal for around $3 million to make the cap dollars fit, depending on the cost of re-signing Miller and Lafrenière. It could be worth it if he regains his high-scoring form skating with the Blueshirts for most of next season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2006, the Pittsburgh Penguins fired general manager Ron Hextall and team president Brian Burke. On June 1, they hired former Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas as Burke's replacement. Dubas will also handle the management duties on an interim basis until a suitable replacement for Hextall is found.
Dubas faces the challenge of retooling the Penguins roster around Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in the hope of one more Stanley Cup run for those aging stars. The addition of Kane on a one-year, $3 million deal could help them stage a quick turnaround in 2023-24.
The Penguins have $20.2 million in cap space with 15 active roster players under contract. They must also re-sign or replace starting goalie Tristan Jarry. Nevertheless, they should have enough room for Kane. He could slot in at right wing alongside Crosby on the top line while moving Bryan Rust to left wing on the second line. He could also skate on Malkin's line.
Dubas could have other plans in store for the Penguins for next season. If they don't pan out and Kane remains available later in the summer, it could prove a worthwhile short-term investment.
Stats via NHL.com with salary info and line combinations via Cap Friendly.