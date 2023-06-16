Windhorst: Bradley Beal Trade 'Has Appealed to Giannis in the Past' amid Bucks Rumors

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly expressed interest in playing alongside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal at one point.

Speaking Friday on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast (beginning at the 36:15 mark), ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the idea of the Bucks trading for Beal had "appealed to Giannis in the past."

On Thursday, Windhorst appeared on ESPN's Get Up and said the Bucks and Miami Heat are the teams at the "forefront" of trade talks involving Beal.

Prior to that, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Wizards planned to work with Beal on trade scenarios in the event they decide to move him.

Both Kristaps Porziņģis and Kyle Kuzma have player options for next season, and their decisions could play a role in whether the Wizards keep Beal and try to make the playoffs next season, or trade him and enter a rebuild.

Washington signed Beal to a five-year, $251.02 million contract extension last year. Beal is the only player in the NBA with a no-trade clause as a result, meaning the Wizards have to consult with him before making a trade.

Milwaukee could potentially be an ideal landing spot for Beal, as he would get to join forces with Giannis and potentially All-Star guard Jrue Holiday on a team that had the best record in the NBA last season.

Center Brook Lopez is about to hit free agency this offseason and wing Khris Middleton has a player option, meaning the Bucks could lose two of their best players.

Beal would be a quality replacement and would perhaps be the perfect complementary scorer to team with Antetokounmpo.

The three-time All-Star averaged over 30 points per game in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, and while his numbers dipped after that, he remained highly productive.

In 50 games last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers made, and he shot a career-best 50.6 percent from the field.

That would play well in Milwaukee, but Windhorst suggested it seems unlikely that the Bucks will be able to pull off a trade for Beal.

Windhorst said the Bucks would have to put together some type of three-team sign-and-trade deal, and even then, Milwaukee may not have the assets needed to make it happen.

Conversely, Miami is a team that could have enough to entice the Wizards to trade Beal, especially if the Heat are willing to make guard Tyler Herro the centerpiece of a trade package.