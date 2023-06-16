Bryce Harper Won't Join A's After Las Vegas Move: 'I Hope I Die in a Phillies Jersey'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

With the Oakland A's seemingly set to head to Las Vegas in the next few years, Bryce Harper isn't looking to have a homecoming during his playing days. The Phillies' star wants to stay in the City of Brotherly Love for the rest of his illustrious career.

On Wednesday the Nevada Legislature approved for the A's to move to Las Vegas and build their stadium along the Strip using $380 million of public funding. Once governor Joe Lombardo signs the bill, all that's missing is an MLB owners vote.

So, it doesn't seem like much is standing in the way anymore.

Harper, 30, is a Vegas native and has had friends asking him about whether he ever envisions himself coming home to play ball. The superstar outfielder doesn't see himself going anywhere soon, though.

"If I ever play there, then something really bad happened here," Harper said. "I hope I die in a Phillies jersey."

Signed with Philadelphia through the 2031 season, Harper has an opportunity to create a real legacy with one of MLB's premiere franchises. He wrote the first big chapter last season as he helped lead the Phillies to a World Series appearance for the first time in over a decade.

He was red-hot throughout that run, winning NLCS MVP after he hit .400 for the series against the San Diego Padres with two homers, five RBI and arguably the biggest hit of his career.

So, he seems pretty happy with his current situation.

And even though he's super happy with the budding sports scene in his hometown—with his Vegas Golden Knights winning the 2023 Stanley Cup—he can't help but feel bad for what's happening in Oakland and the committed fan base that the A's have in the Bay Area.

"I feel bad for the A's and their fans," Harper said. "They're so rooted in Oakland. Those fans bleed green. Now it's, 'Hey, we're going to pick the A's to come to Vegas.' I don't agree with that. Who cares what I think? It's my own opinion. But when you see a team like the A's — there's so much history at the Coliseum with all the great players they've had. And the last couple of years, it hasn't been the greatest. I get that. I totally understand.

"But do I believe they should leave Oakland because of that? No. They could be as good as anybody if they actually went and did it. Those fans deserve that."