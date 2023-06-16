NHL Draft 2023: Latest Buzz on Connor Bedard, Top Prospects After Stanley Cup Final

2 of 3

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In the same report by Pronman, another NHL executive suggests Bedard is being overhyped:

"I worry the hype on him is getting a little out of control. He's No. 1, he's the guy, amazing player, but I'm not sure I'm projecting him to be like an immediate top 5-10 player in the league or something. He's not [Connor] McDavid. I still think you're getting someone who could have a Patrick Kane-type of career though if he hits."

It is a valid concern if for no other reason than the wealth of great players in the NHL.

Expecting the teenager to instantly be one of the elite competitors in the league, no matter how good he has been or how much attention he has attracted, would be asinine.

There is an adjustment to be made and to assume everyone is going to be McDavid or Matthews is only setting oneself up for disappointment and the player in question up for failure.

McDavid is a generational talent, no matter the strength of the draft class. He has led the NHL in points five times, is a two-time MVP recipient of the Hart Trophy, and he was the most outstanding regular-season player in the league three times.

He is the standard-bearer for greatness in the NHL. Even suggesting Bedard can provide a fraction of what McDavid has for Edmonton would be reckless. Comparing him to Patrick Kane is risky given everything he meant to the Blackhawks during their three Cup wins.

Perhaps letting him be the first Bedard, with lightning-quick speed and an ability to throw his whole body behind each of his shots, is best for the Blackhawks and the player himself.

Let the teenager do what he does without instantly placing him in the shadows of bigger names.