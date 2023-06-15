X

    Bradley Beal Rumors: Celtics, 76ers Not Pursuing Wizards Trade; Nets Could Enter Mix

    Julia StumbaughJune 15, 2023

    Rumors continue to swirl around where Bradley Beal will be playing next year after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Washington Wizards are looking at potential trades for their veteran guard.

    The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are not pursuing the trade, while the Miami Heat have emerged as Beal's most likely candidate, Marc Stein and Chris Haynes said Thursday around the 8:30 mark of the #thisleague UNCUT podcast.

    "By all accounts, Miami, that is the team that is most intriguing to Bradley Beal," Stein said. "Maybe others will emerge as this process goes on further, but at this point, it's not the Knicks. I don't think Boston or Philly. I don't think either one of those Eastern powers is even pursuing this. Miami right now, that's the team."

    "I would throw Brooklyn in there as well as a team that could potentially get in the mix if Beal approves it," Haynes added.

    Beal, who turns 30 later this month, averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Wizards in 2022-23.

