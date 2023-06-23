Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura Top Landing Spots After NBA Draft 2023

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Will the Los Angeles Lakers' draft decisions impact where their free agents head this offseason?

The Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, ending a postseason that played out differently for pending free agents D'Angelo Russell, who struggled, and Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, who each had breakout playoff runs.

In the 2023 NBA draft, the Lakers used the No. 17 pick to select Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Hood-Schifino was named the 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year after establishing himself as one of the best guards in the conference.

If the Lakers are building up their depth at point guard, that could mean the team is preparing for the loss of Russell.

If they do decide to move on from Russell or Reaves, or from forward Hachimura, where are these players most likely to end up?

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers reacquired D'Angelo Russell, the team's 2015 No. 2 pick, from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February.

The point guard averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists in 17 regular-season games for L.A. but was stifled as the postseason went on, putting up just 6.3 points and 3.5 assists per game during the conference finals sweep.

Russell is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Lakers are looking at sign-and-trade options for his next contract, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

The Phoenix Suns discussed a potential trade for the 27-year-old with the Timberwolves before the trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Jack Fischer. Maybe the Suns will jump back in the running if Russell is up for signing, or a trade, this summer, especially now that Chris Paul is out of Phoenix.

Russell could also be a fit with other teams in need of a point guard. Those include the Chicago Bulls, where Lonzo Ball could miss next season due to a knee injury or the Houston Rockets, who have been rumored to be pursuing point guards like the Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet after the likes of Jabari Smith Jr. struggled with shooting this season.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Rui Hachimura, another midseason trade acquisition for the Lakers, averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 33 games, mostly off the bench.

The former Washington Wizards forward was one of the Lakers' better players during their sweep by the Nuggets, averaging 15.3 points and 3.8 rebounds through four games. In 16 playoff games, he put up 12.2 points per game on 55.7 percent shooting, potentially upping his value heading into restricted free agency.

When asked about his RFA status on ESPN's Hoop Streams, Hachimura did not commit to staying with the Lakers next season.

The Lakers weren't the only team trying to pick up the 25-year-old at the deadline. The Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers were interested. Now that he has upped his stock even further with a productive postseason, they could use this opportunity for a second shot.

They might not be the only teams looking into this potential signing. Hachimura's team-best 48.7 playoff three-point percentage was enough to gain attention across the NBA, and at 6'8", 230 pounds, he could also help provide size to teams that could be boosted by a physical presence at forward, such as the Milwaukee Bucks or Los Angeles Clippers.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

In his second year with the Lakers, Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds off the bench.

It was an improvement in every category from his rookie season, which he upped further in a stellar first career playoff appearance. He averaged 16.9 points and 4.6 assists per game in a showing that, like Hachimura's, could help up his offseason value.

Also like Hachimura, Reaves is a restricted free agent heading into next season.

The Houston Rockets could be interested in the 25-year-old if they are unable to snag James Harden in free agency, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The Oklahoma product was working his way toward a bigger role on the Lakers last season, and the Rockets—who had one of the worst offenses in the NBA last season—could use a young scorer with the potential to become a starter.

Reaves' starting potential could also make him an attractive target for other teams who could use additional guards who can play big minutes, like the Clippers or the Oklahoma City Thunder.