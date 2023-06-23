Dillon Brooks, Patrick Beverley's Top Free-Agent Landing Spots After 2023 NBA Draft

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A couple of the NBA's biggest defensive irritants, Dillon Brooks and Patrick Beverley, are set to be on the move this summer and may be hot commodities once they hit the open market.

Brooks, 27, overstayed his welcome in Memphis this season and seems to no longer be a part of the team's long-term plans as it takes its next steps toward winning the franchise's first NBA title.

Following the Grizzlies' elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the organization didn't want to bring Brooks back "under any circumstances."

It was Brooks' antics against the Lakers that riled LeBron James and led to an exit in six games for the Grizzlies in a series that never really felt that close.

As for Beverley, he's a journeyman once again. Starting last season with the Lakers, he was traded to the Orlando Magic before reaching a buyout and signing with his hometown Chicago Bulls.

And now, the 34-year-old is on the hunt for a new team. While he's open to going back to Chicago, he believes he should find a very fruitful market.

"We'll see what happens with the Bulls," he said. "There are a lot of people out there that might want that Pat Bev juice for their team. I'm excited about that. I really am."

Here a couple of potential landing spot for the two pending free agents.

Dillon Brooks

At times, it seemed like Brooks' intensity and antics could be a bit much, even for an organization as gritty as the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, there is a place where that type of drive and attitude is welcomed and even praised. A culture one could say. Heat Culture.

If Miami isn't able to land another star or two to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, then Brooks may be a prime target as someone who seems to fit exactly what it does as an organization.

An All-Defensive second-team selection this past season, Brooks would give the Heat another elite perimeter defender and Miami coach Erik Spoelstra will be sure to bring the best out of the skill set he brings to the table.

The Rockets could be another good spot for the seventh-year man out of Oregon. He could provide some much-needed defensive versatility for a young and talented squad that potentially added a franchise point guard Thursday night in Amen Thompson and a budding young wing in Cam Whitmore.

And while the rest of the team's young core is exceptionally talented on the offensive end of the floor, it's on defense where they may need a bit of a boost if they want to get into playoff contention next season.

It also doesn't hurt that Houston has plenty of cap room to work with, the most in the league and can afford to bring in Brooks for a couple of years and try to maximize his talents.

Patrick Beverley

With Beverley, his potential landing spots all depends on what kind of role he's looking for.

If he's looking for a starting spot, those opportunities may be few and far between for him; but if he's willing to take a backup role for essentially the first time in his NBA career, there may be a lot more doors opening up for him.

And no team in the entire league is more in need of a defensive stopper at the guard position than the Dallas Mavericks, who have one of the weaker defensive back courts in the NBA with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving manning the two positions.

Talented as they are offensively, the star duo lack vigor on the other end of the floor.

Beverley brings that in droves and will be able to immediately contribute with the Mavericks.

Another franchise that could use his talents are the Atlanta Hawks, who may be looking for a veteran to back up star Trae Young.

Behind Young and Dejounte Murray, they don't really have a good option for another ball-handler who can initiate the offense. That's where Beverley can step in while also bringing defensive solidity.

The Arkansas product can also show Young a thing or two about how to be great as an undersized, guard defender.