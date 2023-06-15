X

    Police Officer in Stable Condition After Being Hit by Firetruck During Nuggets Parade

    June 15, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 15: Denver Nuggets players Jamal Murray, left, and Nikola Jokic, right, along with family and the Kroenkes ride atop Denver Fire truck #15 along the Nuggets Championship parade route on their way to Civic Center Park June 15, 2023. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games to with their first ever NBA championship. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    A Denver Police Department officer suffered "a serious lower leg injury" after being struck by a Denver Fire Department ladder truck during the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday.

    TMZ Sports relayed the news from the Denver Police Department, which stated that the officer is in "serious and stable condition." He was transported to Denver Health, per Katie Parkins of Denver7.

    DPD also provided more details on the matter.

    Denver Police Dept. @DenverPolice

    Alert: A DPD officer was struck by a fire truck near the end of the parade route at W. 13th Ave/Cherokee St. The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the crash is under investigation. Updates posted as available. <a href="https://t.co/IIyD0xIBeF">pic.twitter.com/IIyD0xIBeF</a>

    Benjamin Neufeld of Denver Westword relayed more information and remarks from a press conference at Denver Health led by DPD Chief Ron Thomas and Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

    "Officials say an officer sustained a significant lower leg injury that he is currently in surgery for," Neufeld tweeted. "He was trying to hold the crowd back from a fire truck that was rolling through the parade and his leg ended up getting caught under that same moving fire truck."

    Per TMZ Sports, Nuggets stars Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray were both on the truck at the time. Neither player was harmed, and officials escorted them off the apparatus.

    Randy's World @GovOfDelaware

    Larry O'Brien getting off the fire truck after it hit a cop during the parade <a href="https://t.co/zlJ1yYTZGR">pic.twitter.com/zlJ1yYTZGR</a>

    Denver is currently celebrating the Nuggets' first-ever NBA championship after the hometown team defeated the Miami Heat in five games in the Finals.

