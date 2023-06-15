Victor Wembanyama Has Fans Pumped Despite Being Swept by Monaco in 2023 French Finals

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Let the Victor Wembanyama countdown officially begin.

AS Monaco Basket swept Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the 2023 LNB Pro A Finals, securing their title with a 92-85 victory Thursday in Game 3. With that, Wembanyama's season draws to a conclusion.

The 19-year-old finished with 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. In a losing effort, he displayed the versatile skill set that has made him one of the most hyped prospects since LeBron James in 2003.

As one would expect, basketball fans are more than ready for Wembanyama to make the next step in his basketball journey.

It looked like Metropolitans 92 might be able to extend the finals to a Game 4. They led by nine points after the first quarter and continued to keep Monaco at bay entering the final frame.

Instead, Monaco slowly chipped at Mets 92's lead until tying the score at 85-all. Jordan Loyd drilled a three-pointer to finally put his team ahead with 50.6 seconds on the clock. That was part of a 22-point effort that netted him the finals MVP.

Wembanyama thought about going for a three on Mets 92's next possession before passing off to Barry Brown, whose long-range effort missed the mark. Loyd almost immediately connected from deep again at the other end to effectively put the game out of reach.

Having played in his last professional game on French soil for the foreseeable future, Wembanyama's focus will now shift to the 2023 NBA draft on June 22. One benefit of the finals ending now is that he'll at least get some time to rest and relax before hopping on a flight stateside.

When it comes to his availability for the NBA Summer League, the result may have had little bearing, though. LJ Ellis of SpursTalk reported Wednesday the San Antonio Spurs, who have the No. 1 overall pick, are expecting him to sit out of the event entirely.

It probably won't be until the preseason before we get to see Wembanyama get on the court in a Spurs uniform.