    Woj: I Would Be 'Really, Really Surprised' If Zion Williamson Gets Traded by Pelicans

    Francisco RosaJune 15, 2023

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Amid reports that the Pelicans may be looking to trade for a top-three draft pick with the hopes of getting Scoot Henderson, Zion Williamson has naturally been at the heart of some trade rumors as the team's biggest star.

    But ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wouldn't be so quick to jump to that conclusion. While appearing on The Ryen Russillo Podcast on Thursday, he said he sees a Williamson trade as an unlikely possibility, although he can't completely dismiss it.

    "I won't rule anything out, you can't in this league, but I would still be really really surprised if Zion Williamson is not on New Orleans' opening-night roster," Wojnarowski said.

