    Michael Malone Calls for Nuggets to Repeat as NBA Champs: 'Let's Do This S--t Again'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 15, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 15: Head Coach Michael Malone waves to fans during the Denver Nuggets victory parade and rally after winning the 2023 NBA Championship on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has made it abundantly clear that he wants his team to run it back next year.

    That sentiment was expressed again at the team's championship parade to Chris Dempsey of Altitude TV.

    "I got a crazy idea," Malone said. "I'm a little emotional. Let's do this s--t again."

    Malone also said the team is "running this s--t back" when speaking onstage to fans while standing next to impending free agent and star sixth man Bruce Brown.

    "Is Brucey B going anywhere? Hell no!" Malone yelled.

    He also said in another television interview with Altitude (h/t Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports) that the team is "not done yet."

    "We're not done yet," Malone said. "We're some greedy bastards, baby. We're some greedy bastards. We're getting another one."

    Malone and the Nuggets closed out the Miami Heat on Monday with a 94-89 victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Afterward, Malone told reporters that his team is "not satisfied" with just one title (26-second mark).

    NBA @NBA

    "Last step after a champion is to be a dynasty."<br><br>Coach Malone says the Nuggets are not satisfied with winning one NBA Championship.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/YouTubeTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YouTubeTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/ypxhZqN7Ud">pic.twitter.com/ypxhZqN7Ud</a>

    "We're not satisfied," Malone said.

    "We accomplished something this franchise has never done before, but we have a lot of young, talented players in that locker room. And I think we just showed through 16 playoff wins what we're capable of on the biggest stage in the world."

    Malone has now set the stage and expectation for the 2023-24 season. Denver is set to return its core four of two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, so the pieces are in place for Malone's dream to become a reality.