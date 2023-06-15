Warriors Trade Rumors: GSW 'Looking to Move Back or Out of' No. 19 Pick in NBA Draft

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors might not be sitting at No. 19 in the 2023 NBA draft for long.

Sources say the Warriors "are looking to move back or out of this selection," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported.

Could that move involve Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors' No. 7 pick in 2021, who fell out of the rotation last season?

ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote Wednesday that the Warriors are "exploring the option of acquiring a high draft pick in exchange for a young prospect such as Kuminga."

Kuminga, who turns 21 in October, averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2022-23. He could be the key to the Warriors moving up in the draft order on June 22 in Brooklyn.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t Yahoo Sports' Tom Dierberger) reported Tuesday that at least four teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3), Houston Rockets (No. 4), Detroit Pistons (No. 5) and Dallas Mavericks (No. 10), could be interested in trading down out of the top 10 picks.

"It's one of the trends for teams picking in the middle of the first round: Who will move down with a team looking to consolidate multiple firsts?" O'Connor wrote.

The Warriors are somewhat of a draft wild card after Bob Myers announced his decision to step down as general manager in May. Myers shaped the rosters which have led Golden State to four NBA championships since he took over in 2012.

Myers endorsed vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. to take over his role during exit interviews, but the Warriors have yet to announce Myers' official replacement. In in the interim, Dunleavy and owner/CEO Joe Lacob's son, Kirk Lacob, have been leading the team into the draft, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported.

"Indications remain that Dunleavy and Lacob will step into elevated leadership roles. So the interim structure is the most likely permanent structure," Slater wrote.

The Warriors still hold several critical pieces of their 2022 championship core. Kirk Lacob and Dunleavy's decisions on how to develop internal young talent like Kuminga and use this year's draft pick will be vital in determining whether this team can make it back to the final in 2024.