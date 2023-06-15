Chris Paul Says He 'Absolutely' Wants to Stay with Suns amid Trade, Release Rumors

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are exploring their options with Chris Paul this summer, but the veteran guard hopes to remain with the franchise despite recent rumors of being traded or waived.

"Absolutely," Paul said when asked if he wants to stay in Phoenix, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "That's why I'm there."

Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes reported June 7 that the Suns had notified Paul that he would be waived this summer.

However, The Athletic's Shams Charania and John Hollinger reported the same day that Paul and the Suns "are exploring multiple options, including a trade, waiving and stretching his contract over multiple years, or waiving and potentially re-resigning him in free agency."

"I've talked with my family, we've had conversations about what could be, what might be," Paul said Thursday of his future. "I've talked with my agent. Talked to my brother (C.J. Paul)."

Paul, who has two years remaining on his four-year, $120 million contract, became the subject of trade rumors almost immediately after the Suns were eliminated from the 2023 playoffs with a Western Conference semifinals loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The 38-year-old's $30.8 million salary for 2023-24 becomes fully guaranteed on June 28.

Paul has been a key piece of the Phoenix roster since the 2020-21 campaign, but he has been less effective in each season since joining the team.

During the 2022-23 season, Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 59 games while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The 12-time All-Star saw his numbers dip even further in the 2023 playoffs as he averaged 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists in seven games while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from deep.

With Paul aging and his production on the decline, it's no surprise the Suns are exploring their options involving the North Carolina native this offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs have all been floated as potential landing spots for Paul if the Suns opt to move on this summer, and the Houston Rockets have also been listed as a possible destination.

Beyond Paul, the Suns are also reportedly expected to explore a trade of Deandre Ayton this offseason.

With new governor Mat Ishbia at the helm, it's clear a number of changes are in store for the franchise this summer, especially following the firing of head coach Monty Williams.