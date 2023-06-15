X

    Karl-Anthony Towns: Timberwolves' 2022 Run 'More Special' Than Nuggets' Title

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 14: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter of the NBA Play-In game at Target Center on April 14, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Thunder 120-95 to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the #8 seed. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had a unique perspective on the Denver Nuggets' 2023 championship run.

    On The Pat Bev Podcast, Towns argued the Timberwolves reaching the 2022 playoffs was "more special" because they didn't have the same kind of continuity that propelled Denver to the NBA summit.

    NBACentral @TheNBACentral

    KAT believes the Timberwolves run with Pat Bev was more special than the Nuggets championship run <br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/StevenFerraro7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StevenFerraro7</a> / via <a href="https://twitter.com/PatBevPod?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatBevPod</a> ) <a href="https://t.co/WfUJBTvQqz">pic.twitter.com/WfUJBTvQqz</a>

    Minnesota's players were mocked somewhat unfairly for their exuberant celebrations after beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament. It was a moment that deserved to be enjoyed considering the franchise had made the postseason just once since 2004 before that.

    Towns' comments won't really help the cause, though.

    His opinion simultaneously belittles what the Nuggets achieved and furthered the perception the three-time All-Star is satisfied with a level of success that doesn't match with his massive potential.

    First Take @FirstTake

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/KendrickPerkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KendrickPerkins</a> reacts to KAT saying that at the end of his career, people will say he changed the game:<br><br>"How can you change the game when at times we don't even know you exist?" <a href="https://t.co/thbLYE0uGN">pic.twitter.com/thbLYE0uGN</a>

    Sports don't have to be an all-or-nothing pursuit where anything short of a title is considered a failure. Towns and his teammates have every right to look back on the 2021-22 season fondly.

    But almost no set of circumstances can put a year that ended in a first-round exit on par with Denver capturing its first NBA championship.

