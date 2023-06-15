Karl-Anthony Towns: Timberwolves' 2022 Run 'More Special' Than Nuggets' Title

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had a unique perspective on the Denver Nuggets' 2023 championship run.

On The Pat Bev Podcast, Towns argued the Timberwolves reaching the 2022 playoffs was "more special" because they didn't have the same kind of continuity that propelled Denver to the NBA summit.

Minnesota's players were mocked somewhat unfairly for their exuberant celebrations after beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament. It was a moment that deserved to be enjoyed considering the franchise had made the postseason just once since 2004 before that.

Towns' comments won't really help the cause, though.

His opinion simultaneously belittles what the Nuggets achieved and furthered the perception the three-time All-Star is satisfied with a level of success that doesn't match with his massive potential.

Sports don't have to be an all-or-nothing pursuit where anything short of a title is considered a failure. Towns and his teammates have every right to look back on the 2021-22 season fondly.

But almost no set of circumstances can put a year that ended in a first-round exit on par with Denver capturing its first NBA championship.