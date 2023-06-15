X

    Jesper Bratt, Devils Reach 8-Year, $63M Contract Extension Ahead of NHL Free Agency

    NEWARK, NJ - MAY 09: New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) skates with the puck during Game 4 of an Eastern Conference Second Round playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils on May 9, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    The New Jersey Devils and winger Jesper Bratt agreed to an eight-year, $63 million contract Thursday.

    Bratt, 24, was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

    "It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed," general manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. "I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute towards the team's long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey."

