Bradley Beal Rumors: Knicks Have Informed 'Necessary People' of Interest in Trade

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in acquiring Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal if he becomes available via trade, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Katz noted that the Miami Heat "have consistently stood above the rest of the league" in moments when Beal considered leaving the Wizards before writing the following on the Knicks, in part:

"The New York Knicks have lingered somewhere behind—maybe not on the imaginary list but maybe sneaking onto the bottom of it, depending on the day. Beal has told people close to him he loves playing at Madison Square Garden, but he's also a relaxed, warm-weather guy."

Beal just finished the first year of a five-season, $251 million max deal, averaging 23.2 points on 50.6 percent shooting, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in his 11th NBA season (all with the Wizards).

The three-time All-Star has only played 90 of a possible 162 games over the past two years due to injury, including a season-ending wrist ailment in 2022 and hamstring and knee injuries this past season.

Still, Beal is one of the game's top shooting guards when healthy, and the Knicks need some more offensive help. Katz noted that the Knicks' interest has persisted for a while.

"The Knicks have thought about Beal for longer than just this week," Katz wrote in part.

"According to a league source close to the situation, New York's front office has already let necessary people know the team would be interested in the former All-NBA guard if he were to become available. Of course, Beal becoming available is more complicated than it would be with any other player."

Washington is under new front office leadership after missing the playoffs following a 35-47 season. Tommy Sheppard is out as the team's general manager, and former Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Michael Winger has taken his place.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Washington will work with Beal on a trade if the team opts for a rebuild, hence the wave of recent rumors.

Ultimately, Beal is a big name to watch, and the Knicks are a team to watch as the shooting guard could be heading elsewhere.