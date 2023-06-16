Winners and Losers of Gregg Berhalter Returning to Coach the USMNT

0 of 5

PARADISE, Nev. — The U.S. men's national team is in limbo. Or, at least it was right up until kickoff on Thursday evening.

As the USMNT kicked off against Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, The Athletic released a report stating that Gregg Berhalter will return as the team's manager. Berhalter led the U.S. through the 2022 World Cup cycle and to a Round of 16 defeat to the Netherlands at the World Cup last winter.

Spending months trying to fill the head coaching role simply to re-hire your previous head coach doesn't make for good optics for U.S. Soccer. And once you factor in the controversy involving Berhalter and the Reyna family that surfaced after the World Cup, the decision gets even murkier.

Ultimately, it's not an especially exciting hire. Still, Berhalter helped the USMNT create a positive team culture during the last World Cup cycle — one that helped the U.S. land prized multi-national Folarin Balogun — and it's reasonable to think that the U.S. will continue to improve under his watch ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of the second stage of the Berhalter Era, let's dive into some winners and losers of his return to the national team.