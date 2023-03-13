Gregg Berhalter Remains Candidate for USMNT Job After US Soccer Investigation

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The United States Soccer Federation says Gregg Berhalter is still a candidate to be the head coach of the men's national team following a three-month investigation into what it called "a serious allegation of past misconduct."

In a statement released Monday, U.S. Soccer said an independent investigation by Alston & Bird concluded that "there is no legal impediment to employing" Berhalter.

Berhalter coached the USMNT in the 2022 World Cup, where the Americans lost to the Netherlands in the round of 16, and his contract ended Dec. 31.

Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times provided a timeline of the allegations and investigation. Claudio and Danielle Reyna, who are former national team players and the parents of USMNT player Gio Reyna, told former sporting director Earnie Stewart—who has since resigned—that Berhalter pushed and kicked his then-girlfriend, Rosalind Santana, outside a nightclub in 1992.

There was no police report filed, and Berhalter and Santana married in 1999.

The Reynas made the allegations after Berhalter said at a conference in December that a USMNT player was almost sent home from the World Cup in Qatar because of disruptive behavior. That player was determined to be Gio Reyna, who played just 52 minutes in the event.

Berhalter then acknowledged and accepted responsibility for kicking Rosalind after the Reynas' allegations.

"The Investigation revealed the absence of any evidence or indication that Mr. Berhalter engaged in similar violent acts at any other point in time," the report said. "Based on the information obtained, we conclude that the 1992 Incident was an isolated event, and we find no evidence to suggest that Mr. Berhalter has engaged in similar misconduct at any other time."

Baxter noted the report also highlighted Claudio Reyna's consistent complaints about his son's playing time, travel arrangements and treatment on the team, which an unnamed U.S. Soccer official characterized to the investigators as "inappropriate," "bullying" and "mean-spirited."

As for the USMNT, Anthony Hudson has been coaching on an interim basis. Interviews are also ongoing to find a replacement for Stewart after his resignation.