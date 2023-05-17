5 Reasons Why Folarin Balogun Joining the USMNT Is a Game Changer

0 of 5

USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Talk about a wild ride…

On Tuesday morning, U.S. Soccer announced that Folarin Balogun had committed to representing the United States Men's National Team at the international level. The announcement came after some cryptic Instagram posts, a bit of social media super-sleuthing from a handful of committed USMNT fans, an Orlando Magic game, a New York Yankees game, a conversation with U.S. Soccer, and then, finally, a hype video announcing the decision.

Why did the U.S. pull out all the stops for Balogun? Well, because the 21-year-old striker is one of the best up-and-coming strikers in the world.

Balogun, who was born in New York, has 19 goals for Reims in France's Ligue 1 this season, where he's on loan from Arsenal. According to FBref, he's currently 11th in Europe's top five leagues (the Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1) in goals.

The young striker could've played for England or Nigeria, but he chose the United States.

Here's why his decision is a game-changer for the USMNT.