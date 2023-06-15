NBA Trade Rumors: Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale Drawing A Number of Calls

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly "received a number of calls" for wings Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that news in his latest mock draft, which currently has NBA G League Ignite guard Leonard Miller going to the Brooklyn Nets.

"Though the Nets have plenty of wings, they don't really have a forward with Miller's skill set. And besides, some of Brooklyn's wings could be on the move this offseason. Multiple reports have already said Cam Johnson is expected to return, but league sources say Brooklyn has received a number of calls for two veteran wings in Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith. If the Nets move one or both of them, it would open up more playing time for a rookie like Miller."

The 30-year-old O'Neale, a six-year veteran, averaged 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season.

The 30-year-old Finney-Smith, who is entering his eighth NBA campaign, posted 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds last year.

O'Neale and Finney-Smith are valuable 3-and-D players capable of getting it done on both ends. However, both players also came off poor shooting seasons, with O'Neale (38.6 percent) and Finney-Smith (35.1 percent with the Nets) struggling from the field. Still, there's interest in both players for a reason given their two-way abilities.

The Nets are in a transitional period after the superteam era crashed and burned with just one playoff series win to show for it.

However, there's plenty of talent left on the roster led by Mikal Bridges, who looks ready to become a perennial All-Star. He averaged 26.1 points per game for the Nets after they acquired him from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant deal.

Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas both look like players to build around for the future as well, and Brooklyn can re-sign restricted free agent Cameron Johnson, who averaged 15.5 points on 47.0 percent shooting. Brooklyn also holds the No. 21 and No. 22 picks in the NBA draft.

Ultimately, there's some reason for optimism with the Nets, but there's work to be done for general manager Sean Marks.