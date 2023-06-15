76ers Rumors: Fred VanVleet Not Expected to Be Pursued If James Harden Leaves in FA

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly not expected to be in the market for guard Fred VanVleet in free agency, even if James Harden signs elsewhere.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was some thought that Philly would target VanVleet since new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse spent five seasons as VanVleet's head coach with the Toronto Raptors, but that reportedly won't be the case.

VanVleet reportedly opted out of his contract this week to become a free agent, and Harden is widely expected to do the same.

The 29-year-old VanVleet entered the NBA in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Wichita State, and he has since spent his entire seven-year career in Toronto.

He was a key member of the Raptors' first and only championship team in 2019, splitting his time between the starting lineup and bench, before becoming a full-time starter the next season.

FVV's best season to date was in 2021-22 when he averaged a career-high 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 three-pointers made to go along with 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals en route to his first All-Star selections.

VanVleet's numbers dipped slightly last season, but he was still highly productive with averages of 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers made and 1.8 steals per contest.

While the Raptors disappointingly missed the playoffs, the Sixers reached the postseason for the sixth consecutive year.

NBA MVP Joel Embiid led the way, plus Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and a few others contributed in a major way for a Sixers team that was a legitimate championship contender.

However, Philadelphia fell short in the playoffs once again, getting eliminated in the second round for the third straight year and fifth time in six years.

Improving on that result won't be easy if a 10-time All-Star and one-time NBA MVP in Harden signs elsewhere, and it seems like a distinct possibility, as he has been linked to a return to the Houston Rockets.

Replacing Harden would be a nearly impossible task for the Sixers, although VanVleet would perhaps be a great fit since he is a solid playmaker and shooter like Harden, but also has a grittier game that translates better to the playoffs.

The 76ers likely wouldn't have the funds needed to sign VanVleet, though, unless he took a huge discount or agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors.

Other teams may be willing and able to give VanVleet a far more substantial contract, and it would be tough for the Sixers to compete with that.