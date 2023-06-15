A'ja Wilson Suggests Aces Weren't Invited to White House After 2022 WNBA Title

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces are apparently still waiting for an invitation from the White House to celebrate their 2022 WNBA championship.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden congratulated the Vegas Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup victory over the Florida Panthers:

Aces star A'ja Wilson responded to say the White House hasn't exactly rolled out the red carpet for her and her teammates, as is customary for title-winning squads:

This also comes after first lady Jill Biden drew criticism for suggesting the Iowa Hawkeyes should be invited to the White House despite losing to LSU in the national championship of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Tigers star Angel Reese took exception to the comments:

The Aces wouldn't be the first WNBA champion that failed to get their proper due from the Biden administration.

The Seattle Storm traveled to the White House in August 2021 after winning the 2020 WNBA Finals.

The Chicago Sky didn't get to enjoy the experience last year, however, after capturing the first title in franchise history. They did at least meet with former President Barack Obama at his office in Chicago.