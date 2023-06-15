WWE Rumors: Carlito Lands Contract After Bad Bunny Spot at Backlash in Puerto Rico

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Carlito reportedly may be set to rejoin WWE on a full-time basis after his surprise appearance last month at Backlash.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Carlito had been scheduled to be part of a Great North Wrestling independent show in Canada in July 15, but the promoter said Carlito told him he had to cancel after signing a contract with WWE.

The 44-year-old Carlito, who is the son of Puerto Rican wrestling legend Carlos Colon, first signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2003.

He made his main roster debut in 2004 under the name Carlito Caribbean Cool before becoming known simply as Carlito, and he quickly rose through the ranks.

Carlito beat John Cena for the United States Championship in his first main roster match and went on to become a one-time intercontinental champion and one-time tag team champion with his brother Primo as well.

Upon being released from his WWE contract in 2010, Carlito became a fixture on the independent scene and in World Wrestling Council, which is his father's promotion in Puerto Rico.

After more than a decade away, Carlito made a shocking return to WWE in January 2021 as a surprise entrant in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match.

Carlito also teamed with Jeff Hardy against Elias and Jaxson Ryker the next night on Raw, leading to speculation regarding a full-time return, but it never came to fruition.

Over two years later, Carlito resurfaced in WWE again, interfering in the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and international musical sensation Bad Bunny last month.

Carlito received a massive reaction from the Puerto Rican fans and looked to be in the best shape of his career, as he, Savio Vega and the LWO helped Bad Bunny pick up the win.

If Carlito is indeed on his way back to WWE, putting him in the LWO alongside Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde could make the most sense after he aligned with them at Backlash.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.