NBA Draft 2023: Latest Mock Predictions from Industry Experts After NBA Finals

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the draft always features some unexpected twists and turns, the San Antonio Spurs are guaranteed to take French 7-footer Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick. He's such an elite, generational prospect that if a zombie apocalypse broke out between now and next Thursday, the Spurs would try to ride it out long enough to submit the selection.



Get to the second pick, though, and that's where the uncertainty starts. G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson was long regarded as the second-best prospect in this class, but Alabama swingman Brandon Miller made it a discussion as the year played out. The Charlotte Hornets, who hold the No. 2 pick, having a much bigger need at wing than in the backcourt perhaps gives Miller an even greater chance of getting to Buzz City.



The ESPN tandem and Irving both went with Miller, but each added a caveat. Givony noted that Henderson "helped his standing in Charlotte with a highly impressive workout" and added that "the possibility of New Orleans (who are fans of Henderson) offering Brandon Ingram in a trade for the No. 2 pick could shake things up." Irving, meanwhile, wrote, "I'm still confident Henderson is the second-best player in this draft class."



Vecenie went with Henderson, though added, "this is still entirely up in the air." Vecenie also argued against the notion "Miller is unequivocally a better fit than Henderson," noting Henderson's explosiveness and mid-range scoring could be a good complement to LaMelo Ball's distributing and long-distance shooting.

