Nets Rumors: Cam Johnson Commits to Team USA for FIBA World Cup; Joins Mikal Bridges

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson committed Thursday to play for Team USA in this summer's FIBA World Cup, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

One of Johnson's teammates on the American squad will be his close friend Mikal Bridges, who he played alongside with the Phoenix Suns before both were dealt to Brooklyn as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

Per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, Johnson and Bridges are part of a Team USA roster that includes Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

Originally the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of North Carolina, the 27-year-old Johnson is coming off a career year.

In 42 games split between the Suns and Nets, Johnson averaged a career-high 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers made, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals, while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Johnson is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason, but it would be somewhat surprising if the Nets let him walk since he looks to be part of their developing core.

Over the course of FIBA World Cup history, the United States has the most gold medals with five and the most total medals with 12, but it is coming off a poor result in 2019 after winning the previous two World Cups in 2010 and 2014.

The Americans finished a disappointing seventh, which was their worst-ever performance in the FIBA World Cup.

Team USA is looking to bounce back this time around, and given the depth and young talent on the roster, the U.S. has to be considered the favorite to win gold.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is set to run from Aug. 25 until Sept. 10, and it will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.