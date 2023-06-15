NBA Free Agency 2023: Dissecting Latest Rumors Following Heat vs. Nuggets Finals

0 of 3

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets' defeat of the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals served as the unofficial official opening of the offseason.



While the smell of celebratory champagne is still wafting through the hoops world, front offices around the Association are plotting paths to bring a celebration to their town next season.



The upcoming draft opens one door to potential upgrades, but the free-agency period following shortly thereafter is when many teams will make their most significant upgrades of the summer.



With the market nearing its actual opening, let's break down the latest buzz surrounding some of the top players up for grabs.

