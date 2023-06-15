USMNT vs. Mexico: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Nations League

1 of 3

John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Balogun is the primary player USMNT fans have talked about leading up to Thursday's game.

His commitment to the U.S. filled a gaping void at striker that the team had been searching everywhere to fill.

The USMNT scored just one goal by a true striker at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and that came from Haji Wright when it it lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

There are plenty of fascinating prospects in the American talent pool, but none have developed into the true No. 1 forward yet, which is why Balogun's recruitment was so important.

Had Balogun chose to represent England at the senior international level, he may have waited behind the likes of Harry Kane for a few more years before he got his chance.

Balogun is an automatic starter for the current iteration of the USMNT, and he should receive the start up top on Thursday.

Only Kylian Mbappé, Alexandre Lacazette and Jonathan David scored more goals than Balogun in Ligue 1 during the 2022-23 campaign.

A goal on his USMNT debut would skyrocket the already-high expectations for what Balogun can contribute to the program.