Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Raiders Confident QB Will Return from Foot Injury for Week 1

AP Photo/John Locher

The Las Vegas Raiders "remain confident" that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready to go when the 2023 NFL season kicks off, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed.

Garoppolo has yet to participate in the team's offseason workouts after undergoing foot surgery, the need for which was flagged during his physical with the Raiders.

That led Las Vegas to insert language into his contract tied to the foot injury he originally suffered during the 2022 campaign. If the injury prevents him from passing another physical before Week 1, then his three-year, $72.8 million pact can be ripped up entirely.

Since news of the surgery first surfaced in May, the Raiders have maintained a positive tone. Head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on June 1 he has "no anxiety" about whether Garoppolo will be available for training camp.

The absence of a clear contingency plan reinforces the organizational certainty about Garoppolo's availability.

Brian Hoyer is the only other quarterback the Raiders have signed, and they waited until the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft to target a QB (Aidan O'Connell). ESPN's Paul Gutierrez wrote how Carson Wentz "would seem to be the best option" if the team needed to add another signal-caller through free agency.

One can question Las Vegas' ceiling with Garoppolo. The 31-year-old isn't an elite passer, and he has logged a full season just once in his pro career.

The Raiders' 2023 outlook can become really bleak if they're forced to go in a different direction at quarterback at such a late juncture of the offseason.