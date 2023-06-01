Raiders' Josh McDaniels Has 'No Anxiety' over Jimmy Garoppolo's Foot Injury Recovery

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn't worried about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury.

When asked Thursday about any anxiety fans may have about Garoppolo's availability once training camp begins, McDaniels told reporters: "I have no anxiety. You guys may have anxiety. I have no anxiety."

Garoppolo underwent foot surgery in March for an injury he sustained while playing for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 campaign. It's unclear when he'll return to the field.

After releasing Derek Carr, the Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.5 million deal in March. The contract includes an injury waiver that states he can be released if he does not pass a physical. The waiver is valid until two days after the 2023 season.



Given Garoppolo's inability to stay on the field due to injuries over the last several seasons, there's understandably some anxiety in Raider nation, especially with the depth at quarterback being Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell and Chase Garbers.

It's not time to hit the panic button just yet, though Garoppolo's health will be one of the biggest storylines entering the 2023 campaign.