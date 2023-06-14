Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants, RB 'Back in Communication' on New Contract

Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants, RB 'Back in Communication' on New ContractJune 14, 2023
Saquon Barkley remains without a new contract after the New York Giants placed the franchise tag on him for the 2023 campaign earlier this offseason. However, things are pointing in the right direction for both sides.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday they are "back in communication" amid the running back's holdout from mandatory minicamp.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: The latest on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> RB Saquon Barkley (including using better and more accurate words than I did yesterday) and why all eyes are on July... <a href="https://t.co/jpa0fpXk3A">pic.twitter.com/jpa0fpXk3A</a>
