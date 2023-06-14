Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants, RB 'Back in Communication' on New Contract

David Berding/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley remains without a new contract after the New York Giants placed the franchise tag on him for the 2023 campaign earlier this offseason. However, things are pointing in the right direction for both sides.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday they are "back in communication" amid the running back's holdout from mandatory minicamp.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

