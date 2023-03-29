Saquon Barkley Rumors: RB Rejected Giants Contract Offer With $12.5M-Plus AAV

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley turned down a contract offer worth more than $12.5 million annually, per Connor Hughes of SNY.

"There was a contract offer on the table with a Giants letterhead for Saquon Barkley to sign during the bye week that would have paid him $12.5 million annually," Hughes wrote. "There was another, for a smidge more, pushed across after the season ended.

"Barkley turned down both. And now, the table is bare."

The Giants placed the non-exclusive franchise tag (worth $10.1 million) on Barkley on March 15. Teams can negotiate with Barkley and offer him a deal that the Giants have the option to match. Or the Giants could let Barkley go in that instance and receive two first-round picks from the offering team in return.

As it stands, the Giants and Barkley have until July 17 to work on a long-term deal, or else Barkley would have to play on the tag assuming he remains with Big Blue.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has played all five of his seasons in New York. He amassed 1,650 yards and 10 touchdowns last year for a Giants team that won a playoff game for the first time in 11 seasons.

Barkley was an integral part of the Giants offense in 2022, but it remains to be seen if he sticks with New York past this season.

For now, though, he's still a Giant as New York looks to make the playoffs in back-to-back campaigns for the first time since 2008.