NHL Stanley Cup Odds 2024: Bruins, Avalanche Open as Favorites; Golden Knights 7th

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup title with a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, but oddsmakers already have their eyes on 2024.

The Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins opened as the favorites to win the 2024 Stanley Cup at +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here's a look at the 10 teams with the best odds:

Colorado Avalanche: +800

Boston Bruins: +800

Toronto Maple Leafs: +900

Edmonton Oilers: +1000

Carolina Hurricanes: +1200

New Jersey Devils: +1200

Vegas Golden Knights: +1300

New York Rangers: +1400

Florida Panthers: +1400

Dallas Stars: +1600

The Avalanche have had one of the best rosters in the NHL over the last few seasons, and they last won the Stanley Cup in 2022. With Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen continuing to compete at a high level, it's no surprise Colorado is considered a top contender entering the 2023-24 season.

The same can be said for the Bruins even though they suffered an epic collapse against the Panthers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Boston will return a roster that features David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand next season, bringing the talent needed to lift the Cup for the first time since 2011.

Florida not having some of the best odds to win the 2024 title is somewhat odd, although the franchise is expected to open the season without some of its top players due to injuries suffered during this year's postseason run.

It's also hard to believe the Golden Knights don't have some of the best odds, though it is extremely difficult to repeat as champions.