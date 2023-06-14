Dwyane Wade Reportedly 'Expressed Interest' in Investing in WNBA's Chicago Sky

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA legend Dwyane Wade has "expressed interest" in purchasing a minority stake in the WNBA's Chicago Sky, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Annie Costabile.

Costabile reported Wade attended the Sky's practice Tuesday and met with Michael Alter and Ann Crosby. Alter is Chicago's principal owner, and Crosby is the vice president of basketball operations.

Wade purchased an ownership stake in the NBA's Utah Jazz in 2021, and the Sky would be an obvious choice for the Chicago native if he were to take the same step in the WNBA.

Sky head coach James Wade was enthusiastic about the idea.

"It would mean a lot, of course, especially when you're talking about the type of person that he is and how he does stuff for people," he said. "He's recognized and has a reputation of supporting not only this league but supporting everyone. So it would be special if something like that were to happen."

Fans would likely be just as excited with the news because the resources afforded to the Sky have been a longstanding concern.

Moving to Wintrust Arena in 2018 was a step in the right direction as it brought the team back into the city, but the Sky are still practicing out of a public recreation center in Deerfield. Costabile reported in May that team officials are looking at possible locations for a new facility to follow the path other WNBA teams have set recently.

The Sky's existing ownership already sold off a 10 percent stake earlier this month, and bringing Wade into the fold may help to generate the funds necessary to elevate the organization.

The 13-time All-Star would also be the kind of front-facing figure who expands the franchise's profile in the Windy City.