    Knicks Rumors: Wizards' Bradley Beal Previously Discussed as Potential Trade Target

    Erin WalshJune 14, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC -  MARCH 18: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 18, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks could be in the market for Bradley Beal this summer.

    During the 2022-23 season, the Knicks internally discussed the Washington Wizards star as a potential trade option for this summer, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

