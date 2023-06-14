X

    James Harden Rumors: 76ers Eyeing New Contract That Makes Sense for Both Sides

    Erin WalshJune 14, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Amid rumors linking James Harden to an exit from Philadelphia, the 76ers are still eyeing a contract "that makes sense in the short and long term for both sides," according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

    Harden is expected to decline his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 to become a free agent in search of a more lucrative deal this summer.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.