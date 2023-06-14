Jonathan Taylor, Colts Have Had Recent Contract Extension Talks; RB Hopeful for Deal

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

While NFL running backs are struggling to secure the big-money contracts of the past, Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor is hoping to buck that trend.

Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that he and the Colts have had recent discussions about a potential contract extension, and he's hopeful that it gets done before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

However, Taylor pointed out that he's seen some "disappointing developments" regarding running back contracts and he's aware of the current state of the NFL where teams are less willing to commit to veteran ball-carriers.

"Hopefully they can see the value," Taylor said of the Colts.

The 24-year-old is set to make a base salary of $4.3 million in the final year of his contract this season. Despite coming off a lackluster 2022 season in which he was limited to 11 games and totaled only 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Taylor is still one of the top running backs in the NFL. In 2021, he led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 scores.

However, recent history indicates that there's no guarantee that Indianapolis looks to retain Taylor.

Pro Bowl running backs Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott are both available on the open market after being released by the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys this offseason, respectively. New York Giants star Saquon Barkley is engaged in a contentious contract negotiation in which he recently declared he might sit out the entire 2023 season if a long-term deal isn't reached.

Taylor is certainly hoping that he will avoid the difficulties those players have faced, as he's proved himself to be worthy of a big-money deal from the Colts since he's far and away their best offensive player.